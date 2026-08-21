Criticism Mounts in Israel; Netanyahu Inflames Fronts with Domestic Political Motives

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In response to recent developments in Syria, Netanyahu, by raising the claim of strategic and security threats, announced that Israel will not tolerate Turkey's military deployment in Syria and its movement southward. He claimed that Tel Aviv's message to Ankara has not been heard enough.

Yisrael Katz, the Zionist regime's War Minister, also accused Recep Tayyip Erdogan of leading Turkey toward "dangerous adventures" in Syria, and warned the Turkish President about testing Israel's resolve.

In response, Yair Golan, the head of the "Democrats" party and an Israeli reserve general, considered this regime's attacks in Syria to be driven by domestic political considerations, describing it as a provocative and dangerous action that brings Israel closer to conflict with Turkey.

He criticized the renewed use of military power for political purposes, saying Netanyahu has endangered Israel's security with this approach, and instead of using power to create security, he is paving the way for more wars.

Ehud Barak, the former Prime Minister and army commander of the Zionist regime, also strongly criticized Netanyahu, describing the escalation of tensions with Turkey as a "foolish and reckless" act, and said that the smell of political motives and attempts to reach elections through a series of security tensions emanates from this action.

Barak emphasized that Turkey cannot be compared to Iran or Syria, and claimed that due to his failure to achieve war objectives and concern for his political future, Netanyahu is more focused on his political survival than on Israel's security.

Meanwhile, Israeli media and some security sources have also warned about the escalation of tensions on various fronts. Israel's Channel 13, citing security sources, reported that there are concerns about escalating tensions with domestic political motives, and that these institutions are unwilling to enter more wars.

Yedioth Ahronoth also addressed this situation with the headline "All Fronts Are Open," and published a cartoon of Netanyahu embracing Erdogan like a child and speaking of the "birth of a new front." Meanwhile, reports have been published about contacts between the new Mossad chief and the Syrian Foreign Minister, raising Israel's concerns and red lines regarding Turkey's presence in Syria.

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