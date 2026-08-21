Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Contracts Alongside U.S. Moves in Iraq and Syria

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Barak, simultaneously with political tracks, has held consultations with Iraqi and Syrian officials, as well as representatives of major American companies. The focus of these consultations, according to Al-Akhbar, includes areas such as energy and oil, infrastructure, technology, defense, and communications, and there has even been talk of investments exceeding $200 billion in Iraq and about $125 billion in Syria.

The newspaper also claimed that U.S. economic moves have extended to negotiations with Iran, and representatives from companies such as Chevron and ExxonMobil have been present in consultations related to these negotiations.

According to this report, the American side has proposed plans for the development of Iranian oil and gas fields, and investments of approximately $500 billion have been discussed; a plan that was supposed to be pursued within the framework of a political agreement, the end of the war, sanctions relief, and the normalization of economic relations.

In another part of this report, Al-Akhbar referred to energy and infrastructure projects in Iraq, and reported on plans to develop oil fields and revive Iraq's oil transmission lines through Syria and Turkey to the Mediterranean Sea.

The newspaper also claimed that major American companies are examining their presence in various economic sectors of Iraq and Syria, and in this context, the issue of securing projects and energy transmission lines has also been considered.

According to Al-Akhbar's report, a list of 174 American companies has been prepared for activities in Iraq and Syria, covering areas such as energy and oil, infrastructure and construction, defense and security, technology and communications, health and pharmaceuticals, financial services, retail, consulting, and education.

This list includes a number of the largest American companies, and the newspaper considers it part of the plan to expand U.S. economic presence in the region.

This report ultimately claims that U.S. economic and commercial activities are not separate from this country's political and security calculations, and Washington seeks to prepare the ground for protecting future investments and contracts while maintaining its political and military influence.

In this context, Al-Akhbar raises the question of who will be responsible for securing these projects, especially the potential pipeline for transferring Iraqi oil through Syria and Turkey, if they are implemented.

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