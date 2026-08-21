Bahraini Human Rights Activist Arrested After Security Forces Raid

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahrain's Al-Wefaq Islamic Society reported the arrest of Naji Fateel, a human rights activist, after security forces raided his home in the Bani Jamra area.

Al-Wefaq Society announced that Naji Fateel was arrested after authorities demanded payment of a financial fine related to a case that had previously been closed and charges dismissed under a royal pardon.

The Salam Organization for Democracy and Human Rights, expressing concern over the raid and arrest of Fateel, announced that Bahraini authorities could have used other legal measures such as summons instead of entering his home and arresting him.

The organization explained that Fateel had been granted a royal pardon two years ago and the charges related to the pursued case had also been dropped; however, according to the organization, Bahrain's Interior Ministry still demands payment of approximately 10,000 Bahraini dinars for the same case.

Salam Organization expressed doubt about the legal basis for reopening the case and the renewed pursuit and arrest of Fateel, as well as the extent to which this action complies with Bahraini laws and the country's international obligations.

In related developments, Al-Wefaq Society announced that Bahraini authorities have halted the release of 15 prisoners who were scheduled to be released under the open prisons program. Additionally, initial reports indicate the arrest of Muhammad Abbas al-Mahdi, a young Bahraini, after more than two weeks of enforced disappearance.

These developments come as human rights concerns about the situation of prisoners in Bahrain, especially those convicted for political reasons, continue.

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