Israeli Experts Warned; Israel Is on a Path to a "Catastrophic Strategic Situation"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Zionist newspaper Maariv, in a report, addressed the remarks of Yagi Dayan, the former Zionist regime consul in Los Angeles, and Afner Filan, a former senior official of this regime's security apparatus and an expert on Iran's nuclear file. Dayan, referring to the approach of the Trump administration, said that the United States in the current situation is more focused on imposing heavy economic pressure on Iran and is not willing to enter a direct military confrontation before the midterm elections.

He claimed, however, that if this trend continues for many months, the possibility of escalating tensions and confrontation still exists.

Dayan also, referring to the UAE joining economic pressure measures against Iran, considered China's role in Iran's oil exports as one of the strategic issues, and said the main question is whether the United States will be willing to activate its economic tools against Beijing as well to increase pressure on Tehran.

Filan also, emphasizing the continuation of economic pressure against Iran, warned that even in the event of severe damage to Iran's economy, this will not necessarily lead to the collapse of the political system or the acceptance of extensive concessions in negotiations.

In another part of this discussion, the expansion of Turkish influence in the region was addressed. Dayan, referring to Ankara's efforts to enter Syria, Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem, described this process as a strategic challenge for the Zionist regime.

He also expressed surprise at the lack of a strong reaction from Donald Trump to some of Israel's actions in Syria, and noted the role of Tom Barak, the U.S. envoy to the region, in policies related to Turkey.

Filan concluded by criticizing the Zionist regime's approach, saying that this regime is once again on a path whose end could be strategic failure; because instead of taking the initiative, it is mostly in a defensive position and is using military power without designing a political alternative.

He, referring to the formation of new arrangements and coalitions in the region, warned that if Israel cannot create a broad coalition with the United States, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, it may once again find itself in a "catastrophic strategic situation."

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