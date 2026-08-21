Documented Reports of Assault, Insults Against Detained Shiite Scholars in Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Salam Organization for Democracy and Human Rights condemned documented reports and testimonies of assault, sectarian insults, threats, and coercion to sign interrogation minutes against a number of detained Bahraini Shiite scholars, and called for an immediate and independent investigation into these allegations.

In a statement, the organization announced that a number of Bahraini Shiite religious scholars arrested by government forces in various parts of the country have been subjected to physical and verbal assaults, behavior involving sectarian humiliation, and coercion to sign interrogation minutes, which constitute a clear violation of international and domestic human rights standards and contradict the recent Public Prosecution statement about legal guarantees for defendants and their enjoyment of full rights.

The Salam Organization, referring to available documented testimonies, reported the existence of a systematic pattern of violations of the detainees' fundamental rights, and stated that some Shiite scholars have been subjected to assault and sectarian insults during interrogation by officers, and have faced threats of sexual assault and threats of revocation of citizenship. According to the organization, some have also been mocked for their religious affiliation.

The organization added that lawyers have also not had sufficient time to access the case files and study the documents to prepare their defenses.

The Salam Organization emphasized that what has happened to these scholars indicates a clear violation by law enforcement bodies of their legal authority, a violation of the constitution, and an encroachment on the independence of the judiciary.

The Salam Organization, expressing serious doubt about the integrity of the ongoing judicial process, announced that the current conditions raise questions about the observance of fair trial guarantees, and that these trials may become a formal procedure to legitimize illegal actions against the defendants.

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