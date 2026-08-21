Gap Between Bahrain's National Identity, Accusation of "Foreign Dependency"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahraini author Ali al-Fayez, rejecting the accusations of "dependency and connection with aggression" against a large part of the people, claimed that the people of Bahrain possess deep awareness of political and social issues, and that this awareness cannot be distorted with labels such as terrorism or through pressure and threats.

He also claimed that raising the issue of "public awareness" by senior Bahraini officials is an attempt to divert public opinion from the government's performance and what he called the "sale of the country's sovereignty and independence to foreign powers."

The article further emphasized Bahrain's Arab and Islamic identity, and the author claimed that despite agreements related to normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, the people of this country have maintained their Arab and Islamic identity.

He also considered supporting an attack on a neighboring Muslim country to be contrary to Arab and Islamic values, and accused the Bahraini government of supporting these attacks and restricting certain religious rites.

Al-Fayez also described public trust in the government as an issue that is not created through speeches and propaganda, but depends on the relationship between the people and the government and the existence of elected institutions that express the public will.

He further, referring to the use of military bases in Bahrain and some regional countries by U.S. forces, accused Bahraini officials of seeking to evade their responsibilities by accusing religious and social leaders.

In conclusion, the author directed the accusation of "foreign dependency" toward the Bahraini government, claiming that this government has relied on foreign powers, including Britain, the United States, and in recent years the Zionist regime, over the past decades.

He considered this dependency as a factor in part of the government's foreign and domestic policy, and claimed that these policies are in conflict with the will, interests, and identity of a large part of the Bahraini people.

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