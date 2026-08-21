Netanyahu's Threats Reflect His International Isolation; Turkish Official Said

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Burhanettin Duran, the head of the Communications Department of the Turkish Presidency, said, "Netanyahu's threats and his lies against Turkey and Syria are a new reflection of his international isolation."

He added, "We will continue to stand alongside countries that pursue a peace-based policy in the region, foremost among them Syria, and we will fight against the destabilizing activities of Netanyahu, the perpetrator of genocide."

Duran, stating that we have enough experience not to fall into the games of people like Netanyahu who undermine peace and stability, claimed, "We are a country praised around the world for our approach to achieving peace."

Call for More Effective Action by the International Community Against Israel

The Turkish Defense Ministry spokesperson also today called on the international community to adopt more specific and effective positions and actions in response to the Israeli regime's actions against regional peace and stability.

Zeki Akturk said, "Turkey's priority is to prevent the region from being dragged into further conflict and instability, and to provide the ground for the sustainable establishment of peace and security."

He emphasized, "Within this framework, Ankara will continue its cooperation and participation seriously to protect Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to help the country achieve a stable and secure structure."

Akturk once again emphasized, "The international community should not allow the Zionist regime's military interventions against neighboring countries to become normalized and accepted."

It is worth noting that Netanyahu, after Israeli regime fighter jets bombed the "Abu al-Zuhour" airport on the outskirts of Idlib in northern Syria, threatened that Tel Aviv would under no circumstances allow a Turkish military base on Syrian soil to pose a threat to this regime's security.

The Turkish Presidency, in a statement rejecting Netanyahu's claims about Syria, described these statements as an attempt to justify illegal airstrikes against Syria's sovereignty.

The office announced, "Netanyahu's baseless claims are made with the aim of justifying illegal airstrikes against Syria's sovereignty."

The Turkish Presidency also emphasized Ankara's support for the establishment of lasting peace in the region and announced that Ankara will continue its cooperation with the Syrian government to establish security, stability, and welfare in the country.

He concluded by emphasizing, "We will never allow Syria to become destabilized."

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