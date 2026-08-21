Over 100 Palestinian Villages in West Bank Evacuated / Unprecedented Increase in Zionist Settler Attacks

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Human Rights Watch, releasing a report, exposed the significant increase in Zionist settler attacks in the West Bank, and emphasized that these actions, under the full support of the Zionist regime's government and the near absence of any legal accountability, have led to the systematic cleansing of the Palestinian population.

According to this report, Zionist settler attacks have dramatically intensified since March and April of this year, including murder, assault, sexual violence, physical and psychological harm, arbitrary detention, arson, property destruction, and theft.

This wave of violence has occurred simultaneously with the U.S. and Zionist regime war against Iran, but its upward trend began with the coming to power of Israel's current government in December 2022.

Night Attack on Humsa Village; Torture and Threats of Arson

In one documented case, residents of the village of Humsa in the northernmost point of the West Bank faced a coordinated attack by 80 to 100 masked settlers on the morning of March 13.

The attackers tied one resident's hands and feet with plastic ties and repeatedly beat his face, severely injuring him. His father and brother were also beaten with sticks, and a young girl was thrown by the attackers, suffering head and facial injuries. The settlers also threatened that if they stayed in the area, "we will come back and burn you and your tents."

In addition, the attackers stole approximately 400 head of livestock, the main source of livelihood for the families, and destroyed water facilities and solar panels.

Displacement of 50 Families in Al-Mu'arrajat al-Sharqiya; House Demolitions to Prevent Return

In the Al-Mu'arrajat al-Sharqiya area northwest of Jericho, 50 resident families, after years of attacks and harassment, were finally forced to flee in July 2025.

The settlers established a new outpost in the middle of the village, and by bringing animals into the village, deprived students of school and residents of water, and in February 2026, demolished the remaining houses to permanently eliminate the possibility of return.

In the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, on April 21, Jihad Abu Naim (32 years old) and his nephew Ous al-Naasan (14 years old) were martyred during an attack on a boys' school. This incident indicates the continuation of violence against civilians, including children, in the West Bank.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs recorded an average of 6.6 settler attacks per day in 2026, the highest historical rate. As of July 24 this year, settlers have killed 15 Palestinians, including two children.

Human Rights Watch's report emphasizes that this violence is directly linked to the rapid development of settlements.

According to data from Peace Now, the current Zionist regime government has facilitated the establishment of 248 new settlement outposts, 65 of which were created in 2026 through early August. These outposts now control over 18 percent of the West Bank's area.

Sara Sanbar, a researcher for the organization, noted that the Zionist regime's government and settlers share the common goal of "achieving the largest possible area of land with the fewest Palestinians," and that authorities not only feed the violence but also make it intensely possible.

The organization has warned about the continuation of this trend and its transformation into an organized policy to change the demographic composition of the West Bank.

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