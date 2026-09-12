Yemen Says 5,400 Square Kilometers Recaptured in Major Western Coast Operation

ABNA24 - The Yemeni Armed Forces (Sanaa forces) said Friday they had completed a large-scale military operation on the western coast, driving Saudi military deployments from six districts in Taiz and Hodeida provinces.

In a statement, Sanaa forces stated that on 3 September, they launched a wide-scale military operation dubbed “Allah Is Stronger in Might and Stronger in Inflicting Punishment” across several fronts, with the participation of Yemeni tribes, to expel Saudi military concentrations from several districts along the western coast.

According to the statement, the operation resulted in the expulsion of Saudi forces from six districts in Taiz and Hodeida governorates, covering a total area of 5,400 square kilometers, as well as attacks on seven Saudi military formations comprising 38 brigades, with hundreds of personnel reportedly killed, wounded, or captured.

Sanaa forces also said they freed a number of Yemeni prisoners held by Saudi-backed forces along the western coast and carried out 32 operations to intercept Saudi warplanes, downing nine aircraft.

The statement asserted that maritime navigation remains safe for all companies except Saudi vessels, which remain subject to an earlier ban.

Sanaa forces vowed to continue enforcing a “blockade for blockade” equation and responding to Saudi escalation with escalation until the aggression ends and the siege on Yemen is lifted.



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