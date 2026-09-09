Yemen: Rapid field developments reported in Taiz, Jawf amid shifts in control lines

ABNA24 - Military fronts in the governorates of Taiz and Jawf witnessed rapid developments on Tuesday evening, resulting in notable shifts in field deployment and mobilization.

Field sources reported that forces affiliated with Tariq Saleh handed over military positions in the Al-Wazi’iyah mountains of Taiz Governorate to Sanaa-aligned forces. In the Al-Kadaha front, Sanaa forces imposed a siege on three battalions of Saudi-backed “Giants Brigade” (Al-Amalika) and “Nation Shield” (Dera Al-Watan) forces led by Nasir Al-Ka’alouli, commander of the 6th Giants Brigade.

The sources noted that Saudi aircraft intervened; however, airstrikes hit the besieged positions instead of opening corridors to break the cordon, resulting in casualties among those troops.

In Jawf Governorate, Sanaa forces, supported by local tribal fighters, repelled an advance attempt by Saudi-backed forces in the Al-Yatmah front and adjacent areas, which coincided with a media campaign promoting the movement. A flanking maneuver executed by Sanaa forces disrupted the attacking troops and halted their advance.



/129