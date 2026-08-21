Israel, with U.S. Support, Seeks to Fully Occupy Syria, Arab Expert Warned

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Abdul Bari Atwan, the editor-in-chief of the pan-Arab newspaper Rai al-Youm and a prominent Palestinian analyst, dedicated his new editorial to the Zionist regime's new attacks on Syria and the bombing of the Abu al-Zuhour airport in the Idlib countryside.

Atwan wrote, "The intensification of airstrikes and ground attacks deep inside Syrian territory by the forces and tanks of the Israeli occupation army in recent days confirms that the target is Syria, regardless of the ruling regime, whether it is a resistance movement or a government aligned with global Zionism."

He added, "What Israel wants, with the support of the United States, is a submissive, weak Syria devoid of national identity and armed forces, and its placement under Zionist occupation, just like the Golan Heights, which Trump gifted to Netanyahu in his first presidential term."

The article further stated that on Tuesday night, the Prime Minister's Office of the occupying regime accepted responsibility for the eight airstrikes carried out by Israeli fighter jets on the Abu al-Zuhour military airport in Idlib province.

The Message of the Attacks on Abu al-Zuhour Airport for Turkey and Erdogan

Atwan stated, "Previously, the occupying regime bombed Syria under the pretext of the presence of Iranian military positions, and now it has used Turkish bases as a pretext. The Abu al-Zuhour military airport, targeted by Zionist fighter jets, is a location where Turkish military forces are stationed. This means that these airstrikes are a primary message to Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his army, shortly after the signing of the tripartite alliance with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, known as the 'Mecca Agreement.'"

The editor-in-chief of Rai al-Youm stated, "The first message the Zionist regime wants to send to Turkey, and especially to Erdogan personally, is that there is no place for Turkey in Syrian territory, and Ankara cannot play a role in rebuilding the Syrian army; because Syrian territory, from north to south, east to west, belongs to the Israelis!"

Atwan continued, "Eyal Zamir, the Chief of Staff of the Zionist regime's army, visited his forces, which have occupied most of southern Syria in Daraa, Quneitra, and other areas, on Wednesday. The timing of this visit was carefully calculated, taking place only one day after the bombing of the Abu al-Zuhour airbase, and implicitly showed that the north, south, and center of Syria are Israeli territory."

Yisrael Katz, the Zionist regime's War Minister, said last week that Israeli forces will remain in southern Syria "forever."

Atwan concluded by emphasizing, "Israel's first eight attacks on the Abu al-Zuhour airport carried out their destructive mission easily and without a single missile or bullet fired by Turkey. So, will this same scenario be repeated in Israel's future provocative attacks? And how will the new Syrian interim government respond to these Israeli insults?"

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