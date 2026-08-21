Yemen Reports Targeting Saudi Arabia's Najran Airport, Aramco Facilities

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces, reported the targeting of the airport and Saudi Aramco oil company facilities in the Najran region of the country.

The spokesperson for Yemen's armed forces said, "We carried out two military operations with two drones. The first operation targeted a sensitive Saudi enemy target at Najran Airport."

He added, "The second operation targeted the facilities of the Aramco company in Najran, and thanks to God, both operations successfully achieved their objectives."

Brigadier General Yahya Saree said, "These two operations were carried out in response to the violation of the airspace of Saada province in Yemen by Saudi enemy drones, and Yemen's armed forces will continue to protect Yemen's sovereignty against any infiltration and to establish this equation (reciprocal response)."

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