Israeli drone attack near Damascus injures several civilians, including truck driver

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli regime has launched a fresh attack on an area near the Syrian capital of Damascus in the south of the country, injuring several civilians.

Reports and a statement by the Syrian regime's foreign ministry released on Saturday showed that the Israeli drone attack targeting a delivery truck in Beit Jinn, in the western Damascus countryside, had resulted in multiple injuries, including the driver of the truck.

Locals said Israeli reconnaissance drones had been flying over Beit Jinn for four days before the attack happened.

The Israeli regime has repeatedly targeted the area, roughly 55 km from Damascus, in the past year. Some 13 people were killed in one such attack in the region in late November last year.

The Syrian ministry condemned the latest attack, saying it had targeted a civilian vehicle.

“This attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic and the integrity of its territory, and a blatant breach of international law, and comes in the context of repeated Israeli attacks on Syrian territory,” it said.

The Israeli regime confirmed it had carried out the attack, saying it was necessary to prevent a “terror attack” targeting its forces.

Enjoying the support of the United States, Israel has had a free hand in targeting civilians in Syria since the fall of former president Bashar al-Assad's government in December 2024.

The regime has justified the attacks and presence of its military forces in Syria by saying that it should create a so-called security zone along the Arab country’s borders with occupied Palestine.

However, the scope of Israeli attacks has reached beyond areas in southern Syria, targeting key facilities in the north of the country where Turkish forces are present.

Syria, under its new leadership, has failed to respond to the incursions, saying it is willing to sort out its problems with Israel through diplomacy and with US mediation.

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