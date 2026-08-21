South of Tadmur Line; How Zionist Regime Expanding Scope of Occupation in Syria?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The visit of Eyal Zamir, the Chief of Staff of the Zionist regime's army, to southern Syria yesterday morning once again confirmed Tel Aviv's plans on the Syrian front. Whether in terms of continuing the creation and expansion of the buffer zone and the gradual seizure of more lands, or in terms of imposing complete aerial dominance and even ignoring Damascus and Washington's efforts to resume the Paris negotiations held last January.

Hebrew media did not publish information about the areas Zamir visited in Quneitra, Daraa, or Mount Hermon, only reporting that he visited several military positions. However, the military, political, and social movements of the Zionist regime's occupying forces in southern Syria indicate that this regime's goals go beyond merely controlling a buffer zone and exceed claims about maintaining security and protecting Sweida.

This visit by the Zionist regime's army chief, one of the prominent figures of the ambitious faction in this regime's military structure, came after Colombia's announcement of recognizing the Zionist regime's sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights. An action that on one hand indicates the Zionist regime's new influence in Latin America, and on the other hand reflects the expansion of U.S. influence in the backyard of this country during Donald Trump's presidency.

The South of Tadmur Line; A Plan for Gradual Domination

The Zionist regime, daily with a policy of gradual advance, is outlining a comprehensive plan to dominate an area referred to in Hebrew literature as the South of Tadmur line. An area extending from the occupied Golan Heights to the south of the city of Tadmur in central Syria, encompassing a large part of the Qalamoun mountain range in the west, through Damascus, to the Iraqi border.

Tel Aviv has not even excluded northern Syria from the scope of its aggressions. In this context, early yesterday morning it attacked the Abu al-Zuhour military airport, an airport less than 60 kilometers from Turkey's official border.

The military and political movements of the Zionist regime in southern Syria can be summarized in several axes. First, within the framework of the eastern belt plan, which the occupying regime of Jerusalem intends to create along the borders from Mount Hermon to Eilat through the Jordanian border and parts of the West Bank. The Zionist regime has demolished lands, created earth and concrete embankments, and built multi-layered technical, electronic, and military lines. Lines that extend several kilometers beyond the buffer zone established in the 1974 ceasefire agreement.

In addition, the Zionist regime has established more than 12 to 14 permanent bases on the heights and strategic points from Mount Hermon to the Yarmouk River basin. Simultaneously, artillery systems and long-range missiles have been transferred to these positions, allowing the Zionist regime to also threaten northern Damascus.

Intelligence Gathering and Attempts to Infiltrate Among the People

The Zionist regime is also conducting security surveys of residents and gathering intelligence in the villages of Mount Hermon, Quneitra, and the western areas of Daraa province.

Tel Aviv has also established contact with figures and elders of villages adjacent to the border, and carries out arrest and intimidation operations against those who refuse to cooperate with the occupying regime of Jerusalem.

The Zionist regime has also established a clinic near the town of Hadar, encouraging residents of surrounding villages from various religions and sects to use it. Simultaneously, it has plans to establish another clinic in the suburbs of Daraa.

These actions are accompanied by the distribution of some non-cash aid, aimed at gaining residents' loyalty and exploiting their difficult economic conditions.

Israel and Efforts to Change the Equation in Sweida

In Sweida as well, the Zionist regime is exploiting the killings committed by forces affiliated with the al-Jolani government and some tribal groups, as well as the lack of serious action by this government to deliver justice and resolve the crisis.

Tel Aviv's goal, according to this report, is to move toward the final separation of the residents of Sweida province and Syrian Druze in general from the al-Jolani government and to strengthen the position of Sheikh Hekmat al-Hijri.

The Zionist regime is also trying to maintain the current situation in Sweida province until the fervor of the current U.S. administration's support for the al-Jolani government subsides, a possibility that may occur in the second half of Donald Trump's current presidency.

In Mount Hermon as well, the Zionist regime is trying to establish a small force to take over the security of the villages. This plan is being pursued under the supervision of Brigadier General Ghassan Alian, the coordinator for Druze affairs in Syria and Lebanon in the Zionist regime's army.

The Zionist Regime's Eye on Expanding Settlements in the Golan

But more dangerous than all these actions is the Zionist regime's attempt to use the current military and political situation to expand settlements in the occupied Golan.

Tel Aviv intends to increase the number of Zionist settlers in this area to 50,000, double the current population of Syrians in five villages in the occupied Golan.

Israel is also pressuring Syrian residents of this area to obtain Zionist regime citizenship, and is trying to exploit the anger in the occupied Golan toward the al-Jolani government following the Sweida killings to convince residents to abandon their long-standing opposition to obtaining Zionist regime citizenship.

This opposition had formed following Israel's decision to annex the Golan and after the intifada of 1981 and 1982.

Tel Aviv's Disregard for Washington's Efforts

Politically, the Zionist regime over the past months has ignored the efforts of Tom Barak, the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, to resume meetings between Damascus and Tel Aviv.

This regime has also ignored the public and secret messages of Ahmad al-Shara, known as Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, to reach a security agreement, and in response, has carried out more attacks against Syria.

At the same time, Tel Aviv has limited itself to the minimum level of security coordination that the al-Jolani government accepted in the Paris agreement, and conveys its messages to the Syrian side through the American mediator.

Simultaneously, a media campaign is underway in the Zionist regime aimed at portraying the al-Jolani government and the Turkish government behind it as a concerning enemy, an action that could pave the way for further hostile actions by the Zionist regime in Syria in the next phase.

Damascus Caught Between the United States and the Zionist Regime

Accordingly, it appears that the al-Jolani government is caught between U.S. support for itself and Washington's acceptance of the overall goals of the Zionist regime in Syria.

Especially on the issue of the occupied Golan, the U.S. government in Trump's first presidential term recognized the Zionist regime's sovereignty over this area, and the Biden administration also did not retreat from this decision.

At the same time, Tom Barak's position is somewhat different, as the Zionist regime's overt actions, especially the recent attack on Abu al-Zuhour airport, have placed him in a difficult position.

The Danger of Escalating Occupation and Settlement

There is no doubt that the next phase, especially after the Zionist regime's elections, will bring significant risks for Syria.

The Zionist regime's military structure is trying to resume its operations wherever it deems necessary to consolidate the achievements of the past three years and eliminate new threats.

Therefore, the danger of occupying more lands in occupied Palestine and surrounding areas, increasing settlements, and dominating new resources, especially water resources and agricultural lands, is more pressing than ever.

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