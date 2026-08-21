French Muslim Council: Numbering on Foreheads of Palestinian Prisoners Recalls Darkest Crimes in History

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The French Muslim Council (CFCM), the main representative body of Muslims in France, strongly condemned the "brutal" action of the Zionist regime's army in numbering the foreheads of Palestinian detainees. This reaction came after the release of videos from the town of Qabatiya, near Jenin in the occupied West Bank, showing Zionist soldiers targeting Palestinians by carving numbers on their foreheads and arms during a raid on the area.

One of the detainees, Ahmed al-Hathnawi, who had the number 44 carved on his forehead, told the media that about 50 people, including women, had been arrested in this detention.

He also emphasized that these interrogations were an attempt to create terror among families and deter people from resisting the expansion of Israeli settlements around Jenin.

The French Muslim Council, expressing "profound horror and disgust," wrote in a statement, "Turning a human being into a number carved on their body recalls the darkest periods in the history of the European continent," directly referring to the numbering of prisoners in Nazi forced labor camps. The body warned that "dehumanizing a nation has always been a prelude or accompaniment to genocide," and noted that this is not an isolated incident, as in April, Palestinians in the Jenin area had also been seen with numbers carved on their hands.

This heinous act also drew reactions from some Israeli domestic representatives. Ahmad Tibi, a Knesset member, called this behavior "shocking and disgusting" and wrote, "This is the face of dehumanization: erasing a person's identity and turning them into a number; an image that should shock everyone."

The French Muslim Council concluded by calling on the international community to take decisive and coercive action to enforce international humanitarian law and stop these aggressions, rather than turning a blind eye to these crimes.

**************

End/ 345E