"Sovereign Decision" in Lebanon; Sharp Criticism of FM's Performance Regarding Israeli Aggressions

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A Lebanese analysis, sharply criticizing the performance of Foreign Minister Youssef Raji, referring to the position of the Foreign Ministry in Lebanon's governmental structure, described this ministry as one of the sovereign institutions and the country's diplomatic and legal representative, and criticized Youssef Raji's performance.

In this analysis, it is claimed that the Lebanese Foreign Minister, instead of defending the national position, has adopted an approach aligned with the "Lebanese Forces" current, and in the face of Zionist regime attacks, has not adequately fulfilled his basic duties.

The analysis further enumerates the duties of Lebanon's Foreign Ministry at the international level and claims that this ministry should, after each attack, file an official complaint against the Zionist regime with the UN and the Security Council, call for emergency meetings, document violations of sovereignty and civilian rights, and seek help from various countries to apply diplomatic pressure on Israel.

The author claims that such measures have not been sufficiently taken in response to the continuous attacks on southern Lebanon, the destruction of infrastructure, and the displacement of people.

In another part of this article, the Lebanese Foreign Minister's performance at the Arab and domestic levels is also criticized. The author believes that Beirut could have called for an emergency meeting of Arab foreign ministers and the activation of Arab joint defense mechanisms against aggressions, but according to him, Raji has focused more on issuing statements about attacks on U.S. interests in the region.

This analysis also, referring to some domestic diplomatic developments, accuses the Foreign Minister of not having reacted proportionately to actions and positions that, from the author's perspective, constitute violations of Lebanon's sovereignty.

The author concludes by considering Raji's performance to be in contradiction with the slogan of "sovereign decision," and claims that his months-long performance shows a gap between the slogan of defending sovereignty and the actual performance of Lebanon's diplomatic apparatus.

This analysis ultimately concludes that the Lebanese Foreign Minister has failed in fulfilling the duties expected of a foreign minister, and that political and partisan approaches have prevailed over his sovereign and diplomatic responsibilities.

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