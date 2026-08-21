Hundreds of Mosques in the UK in Limbo; Waiting for Government's £40 Million Security Fund

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Data obtained by HuffPost shows that of the 510 mosques that applied for government funding to enhance security between July 1, 2024, and November 3, 2025, only 199 have received support, while applications from 311 mosques remain in a "pending" status. During this period, the UK Home Office has not formally rejected a single application.

This information was released after nine months of efforts to access data on the so-called "Mosque Protective Security" scheme. The Home Office had previously refused to release these figures, claiming that disclosing the number of applications could "undermine the government's ability to protect national security" and lead to "increased social tensions" or even targeted attacks; however, the UK Information Commissioner's Office disagreed with this argument in July and compelled the Home Office to release the information.

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, the Labour MP for Clapham and Brixton Hill, referring to the findings of this report, said that the government's promises about protecting mosques have not been fulfilled. She emphasized, "Protecting places of worship should not be considered a favour. It should be a fundamental duty of the government, and the fact that this protection is not readily available is unacceptable." She also referred to the pipe bomb attack on the Belfast Islamic Centre while worshippers were inside, saying, "This is the price of delaying applications; people are being left unprotected."

"This Scheme Is Not Fit for Purpose"

The Muslim Council of Britain has also called for an independent review of this scheme. Dr. Naomi Green, the Deputy Secretary-General of the council, said, "These figures are further evidence that this scheme is not fit for purpose and is in urgent need of review." Referring to recent attacks on mosques in the UK, she added, "The time for action is now." She cited the burning of imams' homes, worshippers being stabbed while leaving prayers, racist graffiti, and hostile individuals entering premises to harass and film Muslims as examples of these attacks.

The scheme allocates £40 million annually to secure mosques and community centres, covering costs such as installing CCTV, alarm systems, fencing, gates, and hiring security personnel. However, several mosques have told HuffPost that they have waited up to two years for their applications to be reviewed, and some have been forced to spend thousands of pounds from their own donations on security. Mosque officials have also said that there is no specific person or unit at the Home Office to follow up on applications, and the responses received are often limited to generic emails stating that applications are "under review."

A Mosque That Has Waited for Two Years

The Qutb-ul-Islam Mosque in London's Newham area is an example of this situation. A trustee of the mosque, who did not wish to be named, said that after being targeted in a hate incident in April 2024, the mosque applied for security funding in August of that year, but after two years, no decision has been made. Following the application, the government contractor "Instrum" and a Metropolitan Police officer visited the mosque in September 2024 and recommended installing new doors, security structures around windows, and emergency buttons; however, according to the trustee, "we have been chasing ever since," and the Home Office's response has remained that the application is "under review."

The trustee also spoke of a history of threats against the mosque, saying that CCTV cameras had captured a person apparently throwing a brick through the glass entrance door of the mosque. He also reported receiving threatening phone calls and said that despite police attendance, no further action was taken. Referring to a girls' school affiliated with the mosque, he added, "We also run a girls' religious school, so we are always concerned when it comes to their safety."

Naz Shah, the Labour MP for Bradford West, also called for the immediate clearance of the backlog of applications, saying that many mosques are still being denied this funding. She emphasized that the government should work with Muslim communities to remove barriers to accessing the budget, so that mosques that have been waiting for years can finally receive the security support they need.

Meanwhile, Bell Ribeiro-Addy warned about the conditions for receiving the funding and the scheme's code of conduct. HuffPost had previously revealed that applicant mosques must adhere to a strict code of conduct and may be rejected if they "undermine the operation" of the government, discredit the scheme itself, or post inappropriate content on social media.

Ribeiro-Addy said, "We need to ensure that we apply the budget for its intended purpose, and currently, the idea of tying funding to a code of conduct about social media posts is not protection—it is an attempt to stifle mosques." The UK Home Office responded, stating, "We are working to review all applications as quickly as possible," and added that the security budget for mosques, Muslim faith schools, and community centers has increased to an unprecedented level of up to £40 million for the 2026-2027 financial year.

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