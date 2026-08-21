"Loyalty to the Resistance" Bloc Calls for Lebanon's Withdrawal from Negotiations with Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Lebanon's "Loyalty to the Resistance" parliamentary bloc, issuing a statement, called on the government to declare the end of the "Framework Agreement" with the Zionist regime and to withdraw from negotiations with this regime, emphasizing that the government's "submissive and concessionary" approach encourages Israel to continue its crimes in southern Lebanon.

The bloc announced that Israel, using this agreement, continues its attacks against southern Lebanon, targeting people's lives through killing, destruction of residential areas, bombing villages, and destroying roads.

The statement referred to last week's attacks in Ansar and Deir al-Zahrani, stating that in these attacks, 11 people were martyred, six of whom were members of one family: the family of the martyr Ali al-Hajj Hassan, his wife Zainab Nasser al-Din, and their four children.

"Loyalty to the Resistance" emphasized that the current agreement and negotiations have not achieved any of the Lebanese government's stated objectives, including stopping Israeli killings and aggressions and the regime's withdrawal.

The bloc also condemned the continuation of Israeli attacks on Gaza and the West Bank and the escalation of settlements, and considered the regime's recent aggression against Syria and the targeting of Abu al-Zuhour airport in Idlib as a clear violation of Syria's sovereignty.

In another part of the statement, the bloc expressed concern over the spread of corruption in Lebanon and its transformation into a system of quota-based interests in various sectors, and considered the diminishing role of the judiciary and the credibility of its actions as a cause for public concern about the course of justice in the country.

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