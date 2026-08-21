Funeral of Martyred Imam, Largest Funeral in Iraq's History, Iraqi Cleric Said

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Hashim al-Haidari, the Secretary-General of Iraq's Ahd Allah Movement, said in an interview in Qom, "The funeral of the martyred leader of the Ummah in Iraq was the largest funeral in Iraq's history. The Iraqi people's view of the martyred leader was not only as a religious authority, but as a leader, a mujahid in the path of God, a leader of the front of truth, and one who stood against the United States and Israel and was martyred in war."

He added, "The presence of 10 million Iraqi people at the funeral of the martyred leader before Arbaeen was very good."

The Secretary-General of Iraq's Ahd Allah Movement stated, "After this funeral, greater unity is needed among the Islamic community, the Islamic Ummah, and especially between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples."

Al-Haidari stated, "The point of strength of the Islamic world and the Shiite world lies in the Islamic Republic of Iran as the center of the Islamic world and Iraq as the center of the holy shrines."

**************

End/ 345E