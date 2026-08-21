Anniversary of Al-Aqsa Mosque Fire; Settler Raids, Warnings About Judaization of Quds

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the anniversary of the 1969 Al-Aqsa Mosque fire, dozens of Zionist settlers today, with the support of occupation forces, stormed the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem; an action that once again brought the issue of escalating aggressions and efforts to change the historical and religious identity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque into focus.

According to a report by the Palestine Information Center, the settlers, in a provocative action, entered the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in successive groups through the Mughrabi Gate, conducting tours and provocative walks.

Simultaneously, occupation forces imposed stringent security measures and severe restrictions on the entry of worshippers and visitors, carefully checking identities.

Groups supporting the "Temple Mount" also called for a demonstration in Jerusalem next Thursday; a demonstration whose stated goal is to pressure for the reopening of the Al-Aqsa Mosque to Zionist settler incursions on Saturdays.

Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, the preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, referring to the anniversary of the mosque's fire, said, "If in 1969 the flames of fire were seen inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, today the scope of this fire has expanded to include Palestinian homes facing demolition, families facing forced displacement, and efforts to change the face of Jerusalem and attack the historical identity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

He emphasized, "Every Palestinian home in Jerusalem facing demolition and every family facing the risk of expulsion and forced displacement is part of the battle to defend Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

Sabri added, "The Al-Aqsa Mosque is not a building separate from its surrounding environment, but an essential part of the history of the city of Jerusalem, and targeting the Palestinian neighborhoods of this city directly targets the identity and status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

He emphasized that this process, which has targeted the Arab and Islamic identity of Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, will fail in the face of Palestinian steadfastness, the resilience of Jerusalem's residents, and their adherence to their historical rights in this city.

Hamas: The Al-Aqsa Mosque Is at the Heart of Palestine and the Islamic World

Hamas also, emphasizing the necessity of increasing support for Palestine in capitals and various arenas, announced, "The Al-Aqsa Mosque remains at the heart of Palestine and the Islamic world, and its Islamic identity cannot be erased."

The movement considered the 1969 Al-Aqsa Mosque fire as part of the chain of aggressions against this holy site, and emphasized that this process continues today in the form of efforts to impose control over the Al-Aqsa Mosque and change its status.

Hamas once again warned about the plans for the "Judaization" of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and emphasized, "These plans will not be realized through the steadfastness of the Palestinian nation, and the actions of the Zionist regime do not create legitimacy for changing the historical status of this holy site."

The movement also called for turning the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Mosque fire into an opportunity for renewed support for Jerusalem and its residents, and to confront settlement, the expulsion of Palestinians, and efforts to impose temporal and spatial division of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

57 Years Have Passed Since the Al-Aqsa Mosque Fire

The Al-Aqsa Mosque was set on fire on August 21, 1969, by Zionist occupiers, causing serious damage to parts of the mosque, including the historic pulpit of Salah al-Din. UN documents also show that the fire that day caused extensive damage to the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Mosque of Umar, the Mihrab of Zechariah, the Station of the Forty, three arcades of the mosque along with their pillars and arches, and the arch supporting the Dome of the Rock and the main pillars on which the mosque's dome rested, caught fire, and the mosque's ceiling collapsed. Its decorations were destroyed, and parts of the wooden dome inside the mosque, the mihrab, the qibla wall, the marble stones used inside the mosque, the plaster and stained glass windows, the carpets, and the Surah Al-Isra which was tiled and gilded above the mihrab were lost.

Palestinians from Jerusalem and all the cities and villages of Palestine rushed to save the second mosque and the third holiest shrine, but when the first groups of people reached the mosque, they found that the occupation soldiers had closed the mosque's doors and fire had engulfed the entire mosque.

In the official narrative of the Zionist regime, this incident was attributed to Denis Michael Rohan, an Australian citizen. He was arrested and subsequently, with the claim of mental illness, was removed from the judicial process and expelled from the occupied territories.

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