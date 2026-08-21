Historical Relations Between Iran, India, Valuable Asset for Expanding Friendship, Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Abdulmajid Hakimollahi, the Supreme Leader's Representative in India, on the occasion of India's Independence Day, issued a message congratulating the government and people of this country on this occasion, and prayed to God Almighty for peace, stability, unity, prosperity, and increasing progress for India and its people.

He further described India as a country with an ancient civilization and rich culture, and stated, "India's cultural, religious, linguistic, and ethnic diversity has given this country a unique position in the world. India's independence is also the result of years of struggle, willpower, and sacrifice by men and women who strived for the freedom, dignity, and honor of their country and sacrificed their lives in this path."

The Supreme Leader's Representative in India emphasized that national unity, mutual respect, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence are fundamental factors for India's progress, stability, and prosperity, and stressed the necessity of preserving these values.

Iran-India Relations; Beyond Diplomacy, Based on Historical and Cultural Ties

He further, referring to Iran-India relations, stated, "The relations between the two countries are not limited to diplomatic ties, but are based on deep historical, cultural, and civilizational bonds formed over centuries between the two nations. Especially in the fields of language and literature, science and knowledge, art and culture, the interactions and mutual influences of the two nations have created a valuable shared heritage."

Hojat al-Islam Hakimollahi added, "This historical and cultural background can continue to provide the ground for expanding understanding, friendship, and cooperation between Iran and India. The two countries have extensive capacities for cooperation in cultural, scientific, economic, and people-to-people interactions that can be utilized to strengthen bilateral relations."

He continued, "Iran and India, by utilizing their common capacities and valuable historical and civilizational heritage, should further expand the longstanding friendly relations between the two nations and play an effective role in strengthening peace, development, and prosperity in the region and the world."

The Supreme Leader's Representative in India concluded by praying to God Almighty to bless India with peace, stability, unity, prosperity, and progress, and to bring increasing dignity and honor to the people of this country.

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