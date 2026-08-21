119th Issue of "Weekly Bulletin of Embassy of IRI in Vatican" Published

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The 119th issue of the weekly bulletin of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Vatican was published by the embassy's Public Diplomacy Department with diverse content.

In the 119th issue of the "Weekly Bulletin of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Vatican," we read:

Excerpts from the statements of the Master of the Martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, the martyred Supreme Leader (r.a.), on the occasion of the martyrdom of Imam Hassan Askari (a.s.) and the beginning of the Imamate of Imam Mahdi (a.s.)

Editor's Note: Hope in Difficult Times; The Message of Imam Hassan Askari (a.s.) for Today's Human Being

The Dawn of the Imamate of Imam Mahdi (a.s.): From Occultation to the Horizon of Appearance; Dr. Morteza Sanei; Professor at Seminary and University

Arbaeen; From the Mourning of an Imam to the Birth of a Civilizational Memory; A Strategic Reflection on the Arbaeen of the Martyrdom of the Martyred Imam Ayatollah Khamenei (r.a.); Dr. Morteza Hashempour; Head of the Iranian Strategic Management Scientific Association

From Apparent End to the Beginning of a New Era; The Beginning of the Imamate of Imam Mahdi (a.s.); When Light Continued in History; Giuseppe Aylo; Italian Researcher

Hadith of the Week

The Vatican in the Past Week

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