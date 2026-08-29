World Islamic Awakening Assembly calls referendum in Palestine practical, logical solution

AhlulBayt News Agency: The participants in the meeting of the Supreme Council of the World Islamic Awakening Assembly considered the idea of ​​a referendum in Palestine to create peace in the region practical and logical.

They also emphasized that the formation of a Palestinian state is a feasible idea.

The meeting, entitled “Solution to the Palestinian Issue in the Thought of the Martyred Imam of the Ummah” was held Friday morning at the Parsian Azadi Hotel in Tehran.

It was attended by Secretary General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought Hojat-ol-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Secretary General of the World Islamic Awakening Assembly Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, and a number of domestic and foreign scholars and thinkers participating in the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference.

In his speech, Hojat0ol-Islam Akhtari said the plan of the Martyr Imam regarding holding elections in Palestine is very valuable, principled and rational and is the best solution to save Palestine and end the aggressions and crimes of the Zionist regime and creates security, harmony and unity among Muslim nations.

If this plan is implemented in Palestine, the criminal Israel will be sidelined and the region will be in peace and tranquility, he stated.

Hossein Mohammadi Sirat, representative of the Office of Preservation and Publication of the Works of the Martyred Leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, pointed out that the Martyred Leader’s solution to resolve the Palestinian issue has been proposed for about four decades and holding a referendum is not a new issue.

He said the solution to the Palestinian issue from the perspective of the martyred Leader is only resistance. “… according to the martyred Leader, one must resist until the enemies surrender to the vote of the Palestinian people. Therefore, the idea of ​​a referendum is not a passive idea, and resistance and referendum are two wings of the solution to the Palestinian issue.”

Hassan Abdullah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Lebanese Muslim Scholars' Association, as the next speaker at the meeting, pointed out that resistance is a real battle between the fronts of truth and falsehood.

“Everyone has come to the conclusion that the American solution cannot be in the interest of the Palestinian people because Israel has easily occupied Palestine; therefore, raising the issue of a referendum is very important.”

He emphasized, “We need practical measures to implement the idea of ​​the martyred Imam, and we call on other countries and people who support Palestine to implement the referendum in coordination with Iran.”

This Lebanese scholar called for the formation of a follow-up committee to pave the way for this referendum to be held in occupied Palestine.

Continuing the meeting, Sheikh Zuhair Juaid, coordinator of the Lebanese Islamic Action Front, pointed out that Iran is exposed to the most severe military and security attacks and severe economic sanctions, and said Iran has made the Palestinian issue its main issue since the victory of the Islamic Revolution and has always defended Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“The Arabs have not presented any initiative to solve the Palestinian issue; but the proposal of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was the idea of ​​the martyred Imam, is commendable and everyone should take action to implement this proposal.”

Sheikh Mahmoud Qaddour, chairman of the Lebanese Alawite Islamic Council, was another speaker at the meeting. Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran should not alone assume the heavy responsibility of implementing the referendum in Palestine, he emphasized that other countries should provide Iran with comprehensive support in this regard.

Furthermore, Abbas Khameyar, former cultural advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Lebanon, stated in a speech that Palestine has always been deeply rooted in the conscience of Iranians and that there have been many figures in Iranian history who have supported this land since the day of the occupation of Palestine. He added that since the Islamic Revolution of Iran was victorious, Iran has continued its support for Palestine and today Tehran is taking many steps in the economic and military fields to support Palestine.

Sheikh Hassan al-Baghdadi, a member of the Lebanese Hezbollah Central Council, also stated at the meeting that the issue of Palestine is the main issue of the Islamic Ummah, so it is the responsibility of all of us to help the Palestinian people to the best of our ability to liberate their land.

He stated that the countries of the region unfortunately did not understand the dangers of the Zionist regime and thought that the danger of this regime only concerns the countries neighboring Palestine.

“Today, everyone has realized that the danger of America and Israel is not limited to the countries bordering Palestine and everyone should feel the danger.”

The member of the Hezbollah Central Council emphasized, “Today, the time has come to consider the thoughts of the martyred Imam and his successor, Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei.”

Referring to the crimes of Westerners and Americans without adhering to morality, he said, “We witnessed that the Islamic Republic of Iran stood up to America by adhering to Islamic morality.”

In the continuation of the meeting, Sayed Ahmed Abdul Malik from Yemen thanked the organizers for holding this meeting and stated that many people think that Palestine is a marginal issue, but “Our most important concern in Yemen is comprehensive support for Palestine.”

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