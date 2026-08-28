Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) Is Practical Model of Love, Compassion and Benevolence for All Humanity: Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the 43rd International Milad Conference at Minar-e-Pakistan, Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri highlighted the importance of noble character and the beautiful aspects of the Prophetic personality, including gentleness, friendliness, simplicity and closeness to people. He said these qualities are essential for a believer and can become a source of salvation.

He said a person's personality should be such that others feel comfortable meeting and interacting with them. A true believer is one who makes life easier for others, supports them in difficult times and never becomes a burden through his or her behaviour. According to him, gentleness, sociability, an easy-going nature and emotional closeness to people should all be reflected together in a believer's personality and in every sphere of life.

Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri urged people to examine themselves and consider whether their presence brings comfort, peace and ease to others or causes hardship and distress. He said the seeds of human love grow in hearts that are soft, open and welcoming. True closeness, he added, is not merely physical association but a connection between hearts, and the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) offers the finest example of compassion, affection and sincere concern for humanity.

Referring to the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah, he said humility and gentleness are among the defining qualities of the servants of the Most Merciful. The Prophetic Seerah, he noted, is filled with examples of kindness, forgiveness and excellent treatment of people.

He recalled how the Holy Prophet (PBUH) corrected a Bedouin who made a mistake in the mosque without humiliating or breaking his heart. Likewise, despite facing severe persecution and hardship, the Prophet (PBUH) continued to pray for the guidance and forgiveness of those who opposed him.

Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri said Allah Almighty loves gentleness and kindness. He referred to the command given to Prophet Musa (AS) and Prophet Harun (AS) to speak gently even to Pharaoh, despite his rebellion and arrogance. This, he said, demonstrates that the purpose of دعوت is not to defeat an opponent but to win hearts. He urged scholars and preachers to adopt love, wisdom and gentleness in their approach to religious outreach.

Highlighting an incident concerning the moral training of a young man, he said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) did not harshly reject the young man's inappropriate desire. Instead, he used wisdom, compassion and reasoning to awaken his conscience and help him distinguish between right and wrong. The young man was transformed by this approach. Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri described this as the Prophetic method of training and reforming individuals through the awakening of intellect and consciousness.

He further said that celebrating Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) is not limited to organising gatherings, processions and religious events. The real purpose is to bring the message of the Seerah into practical life. True love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said, demands following his example, obeying his teachings, adopting good character and reforming one's conduct.

He called upon Muslims to shape their lives according to the model of the Seerah and promote love, gentleness, ease and goodwill for humanity throughout society.

The conference was attended by Chairman Supreme Council Minhaj-ul-Quran International Prof Dr Hassan Mohi-ud-Din Qadri, President Minhaj-ul-Quran International Prof Dr Hussain Mohi-ud-Din Qadri, Sheikh Prof Dr Abbas Abdullah Shoman, Secretary General of the Council of Senior Scholars at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and President of the World Association for Al-Azhar Graduates (WAAG), WAAG Vice President Dr Wael Mahmoud El-Sayed Bakhit, Secretary General of the Islamic Research Academy at Al-Azhar Al-Sharif Sheikh Prof Dr Muhammad Abdel-Dayem Al-Jundi, Nazim-e-Aala Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, as well as prominent scholars, religious leaders, high-level delegations and representatives of Minhaj-ul-Quran and its various forums.

A large number of religious and social personalities from different walks of life, along with elders, women and children, also attended the event.