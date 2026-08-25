Pakistani Scholar Urges Muslims to Embrace Prophetic Teachings to Promote Peace and Prosperity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking to several delegations of religious scholars at Jamia Binoria Aalamia, Mufti Nauman Naeem said the Seerah of the Prophet should not be confined to speeches and discussions, but should be reflected in everyday conduct and dealings.

He said that intolerance, mutual hatred and moral decline in society are largely rooted in a growing distance from religious teachings and the Prophetic way of life. True love for the Prophet (PBUH), he added, requires Muslims to demonstrate honesty, trustworthiness, justice, patience, tolerance and compassion in their character and interactions.

Referring to a number of troubling incidents and growing tensions within society, Mufti Nauman Naeem said there was an urgent need to shape individual and collective life according to the teachings of the Prophet. He stressed that drawing guidance from the Prophetic example is essential for strengthening social stability, restoring trust and promoting brotherhood in the present era.

He also urged religious scholars to organise regular Quran and Hadith lessons in their mosques, while calling on parents to revive the Sunnah in their homes and raise their children in the light of the Prophet’s life and teachings.

Such efforts, he said, would help nurture a new generation equipped with good character, a sense of responsibility and a spirit of service to humanity.

Mufti Nauman Naeem further said that the true purpose of religious occasions, including the month of Rabi al-Awwal, goes beyond expressing devotion. Such occasions should inspire positive changes in people’s worship, character, dealings and social behaviour.

He emphasised that Muslims must make the message of the Prophetic Seerah a living part of their daily lives.

“If the Muslim Ummah in general, and the people of Pakistan in particular, make the Prophetic example their guiding light at both the individual and collective levels, it can pave the way not only for success in this world and the Hereafter, but also for genuine peace, trust, honesty, and economic and social prosperity in the country,” he said.