Rabi-ul-Awwal is Time to Follow Prophet’s Life, Not Just Celebrate: Pakistani Shia Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the Friday congregation at the Central Imamia Jamia Mosque in Skardu, Allama Sarwari expressed gratitude to Allah for the peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram and Safar-ul-Muzaffar. He also offered condolences to the Imam of the Age, senior religious authorities and Muslims worldwide on the martyrdom anniversaries observed on 28 Safar of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Imam Hasan al-Mujtaba (AS) and Imam Ali al-Raza (AS).

He described the arrival of Rabi-ul-Awwal as an opportunity for the Muslim community to express gratitude, renew its religious commitment and reflect on its responsibilities as members of the Prophet’s Ummah.

“Being part of the Ummah of the Holy Prophet is not merely an honor or affiliation; it is a great responsibility,” he said, stressing that Muslims should not only practice their faith themselves but also encourage others toward goodness, piety and obedience to Allah through their words and conduct.

Allama Sarwari emphasized the importance of good manners and character, saying that a person’s true personality is reflected not only through acts of worship but also through speech, dealings and behavior toward others.

He said the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) provided the finest example of compassion, patience, forgiveness and good character. The Prophet helped those in need, did not turn away supplicants empty-handed and sought to reform people through love, wisdom and kindness rather than humiliation or contempt.

The cleric urged Muslims to draw practical lessons from the Prophet’s life by adopting his manners in their speech, family lives, social relationships and disagreements. He said a true member of the Prophet’s Ummah is one whose conduct reflects the teachings and values of the Messenger of Allah.

Turning to the purpose of human existence, Allama Sarwari quoted the Quranic verse: “I did not create jinn and mankind except to worship Me.” (Quran 51:56). He said the verse reminds people of their fundamental spiritual responsibility.

He also highlighted the relationship between worldly life and the hereafter, describing the world as temporary and the hereafter as everlasting. He urged people to fulfill their worldly responsibilities while continuously preparing for the life to come, stressing that human life is a journey and that a wise person prepares the necessary provisions for that journey without forgetting death.

Citing a tradition attributed to Imam Ali al-Raza (AS), Allama Sarwari said Allah has linked certain duties with one another: prayer with zakat, gratitude to Allah with gratitude to parents, and piety with maintaining family ties.

He said these teachings demonstrate that religion is not limited to individual acts of worship. Fulfilling the rights of others is also a fundamental part of faith. Alongside prayer, fasting and other forms of worship, Muslims must respect their parents, maintain good relations with relatives, fulfill their social responsibilities, uphold good character and protect the rights of others.

Concluding his address, Allama Sarwari called on Muslims to make Rabi-ul-Awwal a time not only for expressing joy but also for making a sincere commitment to reshape their lives according to the Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He said that incorporating faith, worship, good character, service to parents, maintaining family ties and fulfilling the rights of others into everyday life would be the strongest expression of genuine love for the Prophet of Mercy and commitment to his Ummah.

“Faith is not merely a verbal declaration; its true demand is reflected in character and action,” he said, adding that strong faith produces strong character, while strong character helps build strong individuals, families, societies and ultimately a strong country.