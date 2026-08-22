Pakistani Shia Cleric Urges Believers to Renew Covenant With Imam Mahdi on 9 Rabi al-Awwal

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Jafri said the occasion also marks the beginning of the Imamate of Imam Mahdi (A.S), encouraging believers to observe the day through worship, remembrance of God, salutations, spiritual joy and a renewed commitment to the teachings and guidance of the Imam.

He emphasized that a true believer awaiting the reappearance of Imam Mahdi must demonstrate that commitment through action rather than words alone. According to Sheikh Jafri, faith should be reflected in piety, honesty, good deeds, worship, service to humanity and adherence to the teachings of the AhlulBayt (A.S).

Referring to the life and teachings of Imam Hasan Askari (A.S), the Friday prayer leader said the Imam’s character remains a practical model for believers, particularly in matters of piety, truthfulness, trustworthiness, worship and good conduct. He urged worshippers to uphold these values in their daily lives, participate in congregational prayers and funerals, and care for the sick.

Sheikh Jafri also warned against hypocrisy, backbiting, false accusations and envy, saying that followers of the AhlulBayt should conduct themselves in a way that brings honor to their teachings and values.

Highlighting the importance of repentance, he said that those who commit sins should never lose hope in God’s mercy but should return sincerely through prayer, remembrance, prostration and seeking forgiveness.

Concluding his sermon, Sheikh Jafri reminded worshippers that all worldly power and authority are temporary and that ultimate sovereignty belongs to God alone. He called on believers to remain humble, strengthen their connection with their Creator and seek protection from spiritual and intellectual doubts through the remembrance of God.