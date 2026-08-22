Kashmir Shia Scholar Urges Believers to Carry Karbala’s Message Beyond Muharram and Safar

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing worshippers during Friday prayers at the Central Imambargah in Budgam, Agha Syed Hassan said the true purpose of mourning for Imam Hussain (A.S) is not merely to commemorate the events of Karbala, but to translate its teachings into everyday life through piety, prayer, good character, self-accountability, purity and service to others.

He stressed that the lessons of Karbala should remain a guiding principle throughout the year. Religious gatherings and mourning ceremonies, he said, become truly meaningful when they bring positive and lasting changes to a believer’s character and conduct.

Speaking about the concept of awaiting Imam Mahdi (A.S), Agha Syed Hassan said genuine anticipation cannot be limited to prayers or verbal expressions of devotion. Rather, it requires individuals to reform their character, strengthen their spiritual and moral discipline, avoid forbidden acts, fulfill the rights of others and prepare themselves through practical conduct to become among the true supporters of the Imam.

The Anjuman Shari Shian president also emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with God through regular prayer and worship. He urged believers to avoid sins of the tongue, neglect of prayer, violation of people’s rights, backbiting and other behavior inconsistent with the teachings of the AhlulBayt (A.S).

Reflecting on the lives of the martyrs and prominent figures of Karbala, Agha Syed Hassan highlighted loyalty, sacrifice, patience, worship, purity and steadfastness as qualities that believers should adopt in their own lives. He particularly referred to Hazrat Abbas (A.S), Hazrat Ali Akbar (A.S), Hazrat Zainab (S.A) and Imam Zain al-Abidin (A.S) as enduring examples of faith, loyalty, patience and perseverance.

He further called on believers to fulfill their responsibilities toward their parents and society, earn lawful livelihoods, guard their eyes and speech, refrain from backbiting and cultivate good manners.

Agha Syed Hassan said genuine attachment to Imam Hussain (A.S) should be reflected not only in words and claims but in a person’s character and daily actions. He encouraged believers to begin self-reform immediately, emphasizing that small but sincere changes in everyday life can become the foundation for lasting spiritual and moral growth.

The sermon concluded with prayers for the faith, unity, prosperity and well-being of believers and for success in their religious and spiritual endeavors.