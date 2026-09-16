Kashmir Shia cleric calls for combining religious education with modern science, job skills

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary-general of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir has called for a comprehensive approach to educating the younger generation, stressing that religious schools must combine Quranic and Ahl al-Bayt (AS) teachings with modern science and professional skills to produce a committed and capable generation.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mojtaba Mousavi made the remarks during a speech at the Hazrat Zahra (AS) Hussainiya in Kashmir.

Mousavi stressed the need to equip the younger generation with religious knowledge, moral values, and modern sciences, saying that to effectively confront intellectual and social challenges, young people must be introduced to new sciences, technology, and professional skills alongside religious and moral education.

He described religious schools as among the most important centers for the intellectual, moral, and religious upbringing of children, adding that given social developments and new societal needs, the educational system of these schools must be strengthened more than ever and organized in a modern and efficient manner.

Mousavi emphasized the need to draft and implement standard educational programs, train capable instructors, and use modern teaching methods in religious schools. He said children must learn the Holy Quran, doctrinal foundations, Islamic rulings, the Prophet's biography, and Ahl al-Bayt (AS) teachings in a correct and documented manner, while also being encouraged to learn modern sciences and acquire practical and professional skills.

Highlighting the importance of scientific and professional education, he said today's society needs doctors, engineers, scientists, technology specialists, and capable forces in various fields — but alongside professional expertise, possessing moral character, human values, and religious awareness is an undeniable necessity.

The secretary-general of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir called on parents, scholars, professors, and philanthropists to regard the development of religious schools and educational centers as a social and public responsibility, and to provide sustained support and cooperation to strengthen educational and training programs for children and adolescents.

Referring to the scientific and educational activities of institutions such as Bab al-Ilm Seminary, he stressed the need to create a link between religious education, modern sciences, technology, and skills training. He added that the correct integration of these fields can prepare the younger generation to face future challenges with greater confidence, capability, and sense of responsibility.

Addressing professors and administrators of educational centers, the Kashmiri cleric stressed that education should not be viewed merely as a profession, but as a sacred mission in the service of guiding and shaping the next generation.

He noted that raising an aware, disciplined generation with a sense of moral responsibility requires collective cooperation, mutual respect, and strengthened unity and solidarity among families, scholars, professors, and educational institutions. Only through such an approach, he said, can a generation be raised that adheres to its religious and moral identity while playing an effective role in building and advancing society.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Hojatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hossein Mousavi, a Kashmiri cleric and preacher, stressed the need to strengthen educational and training activities across society, calling on people to support religious and educational schools and centers to provide the ground for the scientific, intellectual, moral, and spiritual growth of children and adolescents.

He praised the activities of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir in spreading religious awareness and developing educational programs in various parts of the region, emphasizing the continuation of collective efforts to strengthen the scientific, moral, and educational foundations of society.

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