Kashmiri Shia Scholar Calls for Muslim Unity and Rejection of Sectarian Prejudice During Unity Week

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking during the observance of Unity Week, he said the period between 12 and 17 Rabi al-Awwal, associated with the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (AS), offers an important opportunity to reinforce the shared foundations of the Muslim Ummah.

Agha Mosavi Al-Safvi said unity was not merely a political necessity but a Quranic responsibility. He stressed that unity does not require any school of thought to abandon its beliefs; rather, it requires Muslims to preserve their respective convictions while safeguarding Islamic brotherhood, dignity and peaceful coexistence.

Referring to the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said the Prophet transformed a divided society into a united community through faith, justice and fraternity. He also cited the examples of Imam Ali (AS) and Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (AS), saying their teachings combine steadfastness in principle with ethical conduct, honesty, justice and respect for others.

The Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian President cautioned scholars, preachers and religious speakers against language that fuels hostility or social division. He said religious commitment must never be expressed through insult, contempt or the denigration of fellow Muslims, adding that public religious discourse should promote awareness and character rather than hatred.

In the political portion of his address, Agha Mosavi Al-Safvi reflected on the limits of military power, referring to the United States’ experiences in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq. He argued that military strength alone cannot determine outcomes when it is confronted by a people’s resolve, cultural confidence and commitment to sovereignty.

He said a nation’s true strength rests in the combination of defensive capability and “soft power” - including faith, public awareness, unity, justice, resilience and national will. Referring to Iran, he said its deterrence and internal cohesion had, in his view, demonstrated the importance of both military preparedness and collective resolve.

The sermon concluded with a call for Muslims to build stronger communities through principled faith, moral conduct, mutual respect and unity in the face of division and external pressure.

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