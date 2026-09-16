6,600 Palestinians Arrested, 107 Martyred in Occupied West Bank Since Start of 2026

ABNA24 - Since the beginning of 2026, 6,600 people have been arrested and 107 Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestine Information Center (Moata).

Moata says these figures reflect an escalation in Israeli military raids, arrests, and shooting incidents across Palestinian areas.

In the latest escalation on Tuesday morning, 54-year-old Ziyad al-Jaber was killed during an Israeli raid in the Umm al-Sharayet area of al-Bireh, raising the West Bank’s 2026 death toll to 107 martyrs.

More than 32,000 arrests have also been recorded by Moata in the West Bank since October 7, 2023, including detentions carried out during Israeli military raids.



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