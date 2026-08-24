Shia-Sunni Unity Emphasized at Unity Week Ceremony in Balochistan 

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A condolence and commemorative ceremony was held at Madrasah Khadijatul Kubra (SA) on August 23, 2026, under the auspices of the Women’s Wing of Markaz-e-Tablighat-e-Islami Balochistan. Women participants attended the gathering, where candles were lit in tribute to the late Grand Ayatollah Syed Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

Addressing the ceremony in connection with the month of Rabi al-Awwal and Unity Week, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said that the blessed month marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and carries a message of mercy, morality, justice, love and brotherhood for all humanity.

He said that the Holy Prophet transformed a divided society into a united community bound by faith and brotherhood. He added that the true spirit of celebrating the Prophet’s birth lies in incorporating his teachings into collective and social life.

Highlighting the importance of Unity Week, Domki said that the occasion provides Muslims with an important opportunity to rise above differences and unite around their common beliefs. He noted that Shia and Sunni Muslims share faith in the Holy Quran, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and a common Qibla, and stressed the need to promote mutual respect, tolerance and brotherhood.

He called for efforts to counter sectarian divisions and what he described as attempts by enemies of Islam to create discord among Muslims. Referring to the late Ayatollah Khamenei (RA), he said that the leader had been a strong advocate of unity among Muslims and urged his followers to spread the message of inter-Muslim harmony.

Addressing women, particularly female students of religious seminaries, Domki described them as the builders of the Ummah’s future. He encouraged them to adopt the teachings of the Prophet, the Holy Quran and Ahlul Bayt (A.S) in their lives and play an active role in promoting love, brotherhood and Islamic awareness in society.

The ceremony concluded with Quran recitation for the late leader, the martyrs of Islam and oppressed people around the world, followed by the lighting of candles as a mark of tribute.