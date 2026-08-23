Jacobabad Marks 40 Days Since Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Burial, Honoring His Legacy of Shia-Sunni Unity

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Addressing the gathering, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said the late religious leader had devoted his life to the advancement of Islam and to following the teachings of the Quran and the Ahlul Bayt. He described him as a devoted follower of the Prophet Muhammad and a prominent advocate of unity among Muslims.

Domki said Ayatollah Khamenei had worked to strengthen Shia-Sunni unity and had called on Muslims to stand together against forces he described as hostile to Islam. He said his message continued to represent hope, resistance and a path forward for oppressed communities around the world.

Speaking in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi and Unity Week, Domki said efforts to promote Muslim unity would continue in the light of Quranic and Prophetic teachings. He added that the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) would continue working at different levels to advance the message of unity among Muslims.

Allah Bakhsh Mirali, Central General Secretary of the MWM Youth Wing, said the late leader's life of religious and political struggle had inspired Muslims to become more conscious of their responsibilities. He said his ideas, character and commitment to Islamic causes would continue to influence future generations.

Izhar-ul-Hassan, district president of the Imamia Students Organization (ISO), described Ayatollah Khamenei as a role model whose life, he said, reflected commitment to the Quran, the Ahl al-Bayt, Muslim unity and support for the oppressed. He urged young people to draw guidance from his ideas and conduct.

The ceremony concluded with participants lighting candles in his memory and paying tribute to his religious, community and revolutionary services. Participants also reaffirmed their commitment to preserving his message and promoting Muslim unity and solidarity.