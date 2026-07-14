Pakistani Shia Cleric: Martyred Leader Dedicated His Life to Islam and Muslim Ummah, 

Speaking to the media during a commemorative ceremony in Quetta, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said the martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, devoted his entire life to serving Islam, the Muslim Ummah, oppressed nations, and the cause of resistance.

Senior leaders of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), including central leader Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, Balochistan provincial president Allama Suhail Akbar Shirazi, and other party officials, attended a ceremony held in memory of the martyred Leader. The event featured Qur'an recitation and religious prayers.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the ceremony, Domki paid tribute to the Leader's religious, scholarly, intellectual, and revolutionary contributions.

He said Grand Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei dedicated his entire life to the service of Islam, the Muslim community, oppressed peoples, and the advancement of the resistance movement.

He added that the Leader's insight, steadfastness, and leadership would continue to inspire the Islamic Ummah, while his struggle, ideas, and revolutionary mission would remain a source of guidance for future generations.

The ceremony concluded with scholars from different Islamic schools of thought offering congregational prayers together as a demonstration of Muslim unity.