"He Was a Man of Action, Not Words": Pakistani Broadcaster Says Leader Sacrificed Himself So Followers Would Never Accept Humiliation

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: The funeral ceremonies in Tehran drew dignitaries and mourners from across the globe. Among them was Tayyaba Bukhari from Pakistan, a host of a religious and scientific program on one of Pakistan's largest and oldest national networks, and the head of the Bukhari Relief Foundation. She is also a renowned public speaker.

When asked about her first reaction upon hearing the news of the leader's martyrdom, Bukhari's voice carried the weight of grief and defiance.

"We lost our senses," she said. "Because the leader was not just the leader of the Iranian nation. The people of Pakistan, both Shia and Sunni, poured out. We went to the American embassy, we were shot at, we took three bullets, we gave 22 martyrs as a sacrifice for our leader – our brave and courageous leader."

She emphasized the leader's character, distinguishing him from mere orators. "He was a man of action, not words. A man who sacrificed his life for the survival of the great human cause so that his followers would never accept humiliation and disgrace."

Bukhari described the leader's sacrifice as a defining moment in history. "He gave his head so that the flag of Islam would remain high and the body of the religion would be preserved. With his blood, he wrote a new chapter in history. The color of blood is more enduring than any other color. And a revolution that rises from a wave of blood is deeper and more impactful than any other revolution."

She spoke positively about the coverage of the leader's martyrdom in Pakistani media. "It was very good, very positive. They all praised the leader, they cried. Even the program hosts who are not Shia, who may have never even visited Iran, they praised him, they honored him."

When asked about the funeral ceremonies, Bukhari expressed her admiration. "The ceremony was magnificent. Leaders from more than 90 countries came to honor the leader. And the Iranian nation – a noble nation, a nation that cherishes its martyrs."

Regarding the international media's reaction, she said: "The people of the world honor the leader, but governments are different."

She closed with a poetic message that captured the spirit of the moment: "One who revives their heart with love shall never die. Our permanence is recorded on the pages of the world. They established a beautiful tradition of falling upon soil and blood. May God have mercy on these pure-hearted lovers of the faith."