‘Ummah of Prophet’ Central Slogan of Islamic Unity Week

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary of the Central Headquarters for Islam Unity Week said the central slogan of this year’s event is “Ummah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH)”.

In a press conference in Tehran on Monday, Hojat-ol-Islam Hassan Akhtari explained the programs for this week.

Referring to the importance of the unity of the Islamic Ummah, he said the Islamic Unity Week is one of the achievements of the Islamic Revolution given that one of the important slogans and principles of the Islamic Republic system is Muslim unity.

Congratulating the arrival of the month of Rabi’ al-Awwal and the occasions of this month, including the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the birth of Imam Jafar al-Sadiq (AS), the migration of the Prophet (PBUH) to Medina and the beginning of the Imamate of the Imam of the Age (AS), he said Unity Week is an opportunity to strengthen empathy and cohesion among Muslims around the world.

Stating that the unity of the Islamic Ummah is one of the teachings emphasized in the Holy Quran and the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), he said that after entering Medina, the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) provided the basis for brotherhood and unity between different groups and founded the Islamic society on the basis of unity and solidarity.

The secretary of the Central Headquarters for Islamic Unity Week said Imam Khomeini (RA) also considered the issue of unity of the Islamic Ummah as one of the basic principles of the system from the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and by naming it Unity Week, he provided the basis for greater cohesion among Muslims.

Referring to the regional conditions and developments, Hojat-ol-Islam Akhtari said that this year, Unity Week is being held in a situation where the Islamic Ummah has faced bitter issues and incidents.

The crimes of the Zionist regime against the people of Palestine, Lebanon, and other nations of the region, as well as the conspiracies and seditions of the enemies of Islam, have doubled the need to pay more attention to Islamic unity and cohesion, he emphasized.

The enemies of Islam are trying to create discord among Muslims and incite some Islamic countries against each other, creating the ground for division and conflict, and Takfiri movements are also operating in the same direction, he stated.

“Therefore, the current conditions have given a special feature to this year's Unity Week programs and have made us all more determined to strengthen unity.”

Emphasizing the role of various institutions and organizations in holding Unity Week programs, he said, “We expect all institutions, ministries, organizations, scholars, thinkers, and influential personalities to play their role more actively in strengthening Islamic unity, considering the conditions of the country and the region.”

Highlighting the programs slated to be held in the Islamic Unity Week, he said the main event will be the 40th International Conference on Islamic Unity with the theme “Islamic Unity in the Thought of Martyr Imam Seyed Ali Khamenei, Master of the Martyrs of the Islamic Revolution”.

The 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal, which falls on August 30 this year, is believed by Shia Muslims to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), while Sunni Muslims regard the 12th day of the month (August 25) as the birthday of the last prophet.

The interval between the two dates was declared the Islamic Unity Week by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, in the 1980s.

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