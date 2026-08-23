Islamic Unity, Ummah's Most Powerful Weapon Against Zionist Project; Lebanese Cleric Emphasized

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Suhaib Habli, in an interview with Al-Ahd news site, referring to the situation in the region and the continuation of Zionist and American attacks, stated that Islamic unity should not be limited to occasional slogans, but should become a permanent approach in social, political, cultural, and educational arenas.

Citing Quranic teachings, he considered unity a divine command and emphasized the necessity of adhering to the commonalities of Muslims and avoiding the transformation of religious and political differences into hostility.

Referring to Imam Khomeini's (r.a.) initiative of designating the period between the 12th and 17th of Rabi' al-Awwal as Islamic Unity Week, he said that this initiative transformed the disagreement over the date of the Holy Prophet's (p.b.u.h.) birth from a point of division into an opportunity to highlight Muslims' commonalities.

Habli added that Imam Khomeini (r.a.) did not merely raise unity at the level of slogans, but through positions such as supporting the Palestinian cause, allocating Khums for Palestinians, and designating Quds Day, he linked it to a practical approach in the fundamental issues of the Islamic Ummah.

The head of the "Al-Fah" Association also considered sedition and religious differences as important tools for weakening Islamic societies, and emphasized the necessity of intellectual and educational confrontation with this phenomenon.

According to him, soft warfare does not only target political positions, but also affects the awareness of new generations; therefore, religious, educational, and cultural institutions must, by strengthening Quranic centers, mosques, and educational programs, raise a generation that does not consider religious differences as grounds for hostility, but emphasizes cooperation, mercy, and reform among Muslims.

Habli further stated that the Islamic Ummah still possesses important elements of power, and said the main problem in many cases is the inability to translate these capacities into action. He considered the Quran, the life of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h), and the intellectual and spiritual heritage of Islam as the most important foundations of the Ummah's power, and said that military and security power alone is not enough to protect societies, but the main battle is, in a significant part of it, an intellectual, cultural, and media battle.

He also considered Palestine and resistance against occupation as among the most important common arenas for Muslims, and emphasized that the issue of Palestine and Jerusalem can be a factor in restoring unity and convergence among the Islamic Ummah.

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