Zionist General: Israel on Path to Collapse, Factional Interests Threaten Its Future

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yitzhak Brik, a reserve general of the Zionist regime's army, in an article in Maariv, criticizing the political and social atmosphere dominating this regime, said that Israeli society has found itself in a situation where it has become detached from reality, influenced by the illusion of power, prejudice, and political shortsightedness.

He emphasized that Israel has become an arena for factional conflicts, and criticism of any political current is met with labeling and media attacks.

Brik, referring to his criticisms of former army commanders, held them responsible for bringing the army to its current state and its inability to achieve victory on various fronts. He also criticized Benjamin Netanyahu and the political level of this regime for their effective role in the deterioration of Israel's situation and the army.

According to him, this very approach has led critics, depending on which faction they target, to be labeled as "leftist" or "rightist."

This reserve general also warned about the widening social and political divisions among various segments of Israeli society, and said that factional interests and narrow ideologies have prevailed over the public interest.

He emphasized that the continuation of this situation has led to the erosion of deterrence, the paralysis of public structures, and the deepening of internal divisions, reducing this regime's ability to reach even a minimum consensus on fundamental issues.

In conclusion, Brik called on Israel's leaders and public opinion to stop "burying their heads in the sand" and pay attention to internal and external strategic threats.

He warned that the continuation of the current path and the dominance of factional biases could seriously endanger Israel's future, and said that despite possessing a "magnificent national home," this regime has destroyed it with its own hands through hatred and fruitless wars among its leaders and various currents.

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