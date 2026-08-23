Zionist Media: Hidden Israel-Turkey Confrontation in Syria Becoming Open

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Amir Barshallom, a military analyst for The Times of Israel, referring to recent disagreements between Tom Barak, the U.S. envoy to Syria and ambassador to Turkey, and Yisrael Katz, the Zionist regime's War Minister, said these disagreements have revealed the dimensions of U.S. sensitivity regarding Turkey's role in Syria.

According to him, Israel recently learned of Turkey's intention to transfer military equipment to a Syrian airbase near Idlib, and in response, considered the option of a warning attack.

Barshallom claimed that Tel Aviv's initial decision was not to directly attack the shipment, because such an action could have been interpreted as a declaration of war against Turkey.

Accordingly, the diplomatic path was prioritized first, and a warning message was conveyed to the government of Ahmad al-Shara that Israel is aware of the Turkish-Syrian military cooperation program and will act against it if necessary. However, according to this analyst, the Syrian side ultimately agreed to the transfer of Turkish equipment.

This Zionist media outlet also referred to two narratives about the nature of the equipment in question; according to one narrative, the shipment included several drones, while the other narrative indicates the transfer of a radar system.

Barshallom also claimed that Turkish military personnel were to be responsible for operating this equipment, which would make it difficult for Israel to target them after deployment in Syria. He added that the Israeli army has long been monitoring developments related to the rebuilding of the Syrian army with Turkish cooperation with concern, and does not rule out the possibility of transferring advanced Turkish military technologies to this army.

In conclusion, Barshallom emphasized that Israel assesses the confrontation with Turkey in Syria as difficult and lengthy, and this confrontation at the political level will be largely linked to the White House, but in acute conditions, it may lead to military actions without prior warning.

He also considered Turkey's cautious reaction to Israel's attack in Idlib as part of Ankara's calculations, and said that despite refraining from direct military response, Turkey is using political and legal tools to respond to Israel's actions.

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