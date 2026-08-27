Islamic Civilization Media Conference Held in Uzbekistan with Representatives from Fifty Countries

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An international media conference titled "Islamic Civilization: A New Look, New Discoveries" began in Uzbekistan with the presence of representatives of world media, information technology specialists, and cultural activists from dozens of countries.

This event, aimed at recognizing the rich heritage of Islamic civilization, is being held at the "Islamic Civilization Center" in Tashkent; a center inaugurated in March of this year on the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan.

In this conference, dozens of articles and specialized presentations will be delivered on the key role of Islamic civilization in the advancement of world science and culture. In addition to scientific sections, practical aspects have also been considered in this forum, including the holding of masterclasses for journalists and filmmakers at 15 universities in the Uzbek capital. One of the prominent sections of this event is the launch of a global calligraphy competition to create a unique copy of the Holy Quran.

This forum, which began on Tuesday and will continue until tomorrow, has brought together about 300 representatives from nearly 50 countries in the cities of Tashkent and Samarkand.

Firdavs Abdulkhalikov, the director of the Islamic Civilization Center, stated in this regard, "Our main goal in holding this forum is to introduce the vast scientific and cultural heritage of Islamic civilization to a global audience using modern media tools, and to create a platform for continuous cooperation with the international media community."

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