Saudi-Backed Commander Killed as Sanaa Forces Advance Along Yemen’s Western Coast

ABNA24 - Saudi-backed factions on Friday accounted the death of Farouq Al-khawlani, the “commander of the Hodeida front” and commander of the second division of forces led by Tariq Saleh, during armed clashes with Sanaa forces on Yemen’s western coast.

Pro-Saudi media sources said Al-khawlani was killed as Sanaa forces continued to advance and take control of large areas, extending from Hays through Al-Khawkhah to Mocha.

The sources also noted that Al-khawlani may have been killed in Saudi airstrikes targeting its allied factions in several areas as they withdrew from the front lines in recent days.

Earlier in the day, Sanaa forces said Friday they had completed a large-scale military operation on the western coast, driving Saudi military deployments from six districts in Taiz and Hodeida provinces and taking control of 5,400 square kilometers of territory along the Red Sea coast.

The military operation dubbed “Allah Is Stronger in Might and Stronger in Inflicting Punishment”.



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