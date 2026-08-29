Grand ceremony at Imam Ali shrine marks birth anniversaries of Prophet, Imam Sadiq

AhlulBayt News Agency: A grand ceremony was held at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) in Najaf, Iraq, during which the flag of the birth anniversaries of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Sadiq (AS).

According to the Imam Ali (AS) Network, the ceremony was attended by Sayid Isa Khorasan, the secretary general of the Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine, his deputy, members of the Astan’s Board of Directors, the governor of Najaf, and a number of security commanders, officials, and social figures.

Haider al-Issawi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Astan, in a speech on behalf of the Astan’s secretariat, said this occasion commemorates two blessed birthdays that illuminated the path of history and humanity.

He said the two great figures were messengers of concepts such as mercy, guidance, and knowledge.

During the ceremony, celebration and singing programs were also held, which were a manifestation of the people’s joy and happiness on the auspicious occasion.

The ceremony also marked the beginning of the fifth International “Sadiqeen” Week, which includes a diverse set of Quranic, cultural, scientific, dialogue-based and poetry programs, social events and celebrations of personalities.

They will be organized near the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) and various other parts of the city of Najaf.

The programs of this event have also expanded to other areas inside Iraq and abroad.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was born on the 17th day of the lunar calendar month of Rabi al-Awwal in 570 CE. The date also marks the birth anniversary of Imam Sadiq (AS) in 702 CE. The 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal falls on Sunday, August 30, this year.

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