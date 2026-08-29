Crowds of visitors participate in reciting Dua Kumayl in Bayn Al-Haramayn (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The area between the two holy shrines witnessed the recitation of Dua Kumayl on Friday eve, with the participation of a large gathering of visitors.

The ceremony of reciting the blessed supplication was held in a worshipful and spiritual atmosphere, with the participation of a number of visitors to Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine work to prepare the appropriate conditions for this devotional event every week, by providing prayer books, designating special places for worship, in addition to other services.



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