Sheikh Jihad al-Saadi: Uniting Ummah through sacred necessity of Islamic brotherhood

ABNA24 - Sheikh Jihad al-Saadi, the head of Noor al-Khair Society, says that Islamic unity must transcend mere slogans used during occasional events, describing it instead as a historical responsibility and an urgent necessity to protect the faith from fragmentation.



Commenting during the celebrations of Islamic Unity Week and the associated international conference, Al-Saadi, a former prisoner of the Zionist regime, emphasized that diverse interpretations in jurisprudence and theology should serve as a means of mutual enrichment and perfection rather than as pretexts for strife and conflict.



As to the scope of this movement, the analyst argued that the unity project must extend beyond the scholarly elite and reach every home, mosque, and university to raise a generation immune to sectarianism, rooted in the shared pillars of Tawhid, the Holy Quran, and the love of the Prophet.



The scholar highlighted that the shared struggle against oppression serves as a powerful catalyst for genuine solidarity among all Muslim sects.



Referring to the central role of Palestine, Al-Quds, and Gaza, Al-Saadi stated that the blood of martyrs has become a bridge that reunites what political divisions have separated, framing the Palestinian cause as a matter of universal Islam and humanity.



Elsewhere in his remarks, Al-Saadi called upon the scholars of the Ummah to intensify communication and open doors for dialogue, turning differences into sources of strength to restore the civilization role of the Muslim world.



The 40th International Islamic Unity Conference, organized by the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, will be held from August 27 to 30. This year's conference carries special significance as the first major gathering of the Muslim world following the martyrdom of prominent leaders of the Resistance Front, and will focus on the theme: "Islamic Unity in the Thought of the Martyred Imam, Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei" .



The annual Islamic Unity Conference is an international forum that brings together Muslim scholars and intellectuals from different countries and Islamic schools of thought to discuss challenges facing the Muslim world and explore ways to promote unity, understanding, and closer relations among Muslims.



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