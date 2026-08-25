Gaza media office: Over 21,500 children martyred since October 2023

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Government Media Office in Gaza has announced that the number of children martyred since the start of the war has surpassed 21,500.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Government Media Office in Gaza condemned the continued killing of children and civilians, as well as the bombing of residential homes by the Israeli regime, describing it as a violation of international law and a continued breach of the ceasefire.

The announcement stated that the death toll among children since the conflict began in October 2023 has now surpassed 21,500, a figure that underscores the immense scale of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza.

It also added that the Israeli regime has targeted 1,244 out of a total of 1,275 mosques in the Gaza Strip, with 1,077 mosques completely destroyed.

It urged mediators to take immediate action to halt these violations and pressure Israel to fully adhere to the ceasefire, stop the genocide, and support the Palestinian people.

The Zionist regime launched its war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, to destroy the Hamas movement and to return the Israeli captives from the region.

However, it failed to achieve these goals and was compelled to reach an agreement with Hamas for a prisoner exchange.

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas officially announced on October 10, 2025, that an agreement had been reached to end the war in Gaza and exchange prisoners.

The Israeli military also officially announced the implementation of the ceasefire on October 10, 2025, but has continued to obstruct its implementation.

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