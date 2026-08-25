Israeli Strike Kills One Palestinian in Deir al‑Balah as Two Others Die of Earlier Wounds

ABNA24 - One Palestinian civilian was martyred and several others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Monday, while two others died of injuries sustained earlier.

According to media sources, at least one civilian was killed and several others were injured when an Israeli warplane targeted a tent sheltering a displaced family near Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al‑Balah, central Gaza.

A citizen, identified as Mahmoud Abu Shar was pronounced dead today after succumbing to wounds sustained in the Israeli strike that targeted a café at Gaza Port last Tuesday.

Another citizen, Hazem Musa, also died of wounds sustained in a previous Israeli attack on Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, and demolitions, was reported across Gaza today.



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