Hamas official says UNRWA building destruction in al-Quds is a war crime

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim says the destruction of a building belonging to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in the occupied al-Quds constituted is a war crime and a clear violation of international law.

Naim, quoted on Tuesday by Palestinian news agency Sama, said the absence of punitive measures and reliance solely on statements amounted to complicity in the crime.

Hamas also said the international community’s continued inability to provide a meaningful response to repeated Israeli violations was encouraging Israel to continue its actions and impose new realities by force, Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen reported.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces raided the Kafr Aqab area of occupied al-Quds and demolished the UNRWA building.

.....................

End/ 257