Iran's Ambassador delivers written message from Araghchi to Iraqi FM in Baghdad

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh, has delivered a written message from Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein.

The handover took place during a meeting in Baghdad on Sunday, according to a statement released by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement said the two diplomats reviewed the latest developments concerning ongoing negotiations aimed at de-escalating regional tensions. Both sides underscored the importance of sustained diplomatic efforts to reach peaceful solutions that would reduce hostilities and bolster stability across the region.

Minister Hussein emphasized that peaceful resolutions and dialogue remain the best option for resolving crises, in a manner that safeguards the security of regional countries and serves the interests of their peoples.

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