Araghchi: Iran will keep pursuing Islamic unity based on Imam Khomeini, martyred Leader's teachings

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Iran will keep pursuing the issue of unity and empathy among Muslims in all circumstances based on the teachings of the late founder of the Islamic Republic and the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Speaking at a ceremony on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Saturday, Araghchi said Imam Khomeini and Martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei always emphasized the unity of the Islamic world, a notion that remains the cornerstone of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a herald of unity, and unity among Islamic countries has always been at the forefront of Iran's slogans since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, he said.

The top diplomat mentioned Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, and Pakistan as among the major Muslim countries, but said each and every Islamic nation is part of a great family, that is, the Islamic world.

“When we talk about unity, it does not mean all countries are of the same shape, color, and on the same path,” he noted.

Araghchi acknowledged that differences are a natural phenomenon, but stressed that all such differences must be weighed against a greater goal, so that the Islamic world can recognize its shared identity and stand united against hegemonic powers.

Araghchi added that the Iranian people taught the Islamic world the same lesson of unity in recent US-Israeli wars, especially in the 40-day war, that Muslims can withstand all oppression and pressure if they remain united.

While congratulating the blessed birth of the Prophet of Islam, he also paid tribute to the country’s martyrs – from the oppressed children of Minab School to the martyrs of the Dena Ship, the city of Lamerd, those behind missile launchers, and above all, the martyred Leader and commanders – and said the Iranian nation would never forget the crimes of the enemies.

Referring to the strong Iranian resistance during the imposed wars, Araghchi said the Islamic Republic had reached a point, both diplomatically and militarily, that the whole world admired the dignity and honor of the Iranian people.

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