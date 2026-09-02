Over 600 Seminars on Prophet’s Seerah Held in Egypt

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf held 625 scientific seminars entitled “Holy Prophet (PBUH); Ideal Model of Morality” in the country’s border provinces.

These seminars were held after the Isha prayer Monday in the Awqaf offices of various border provinces, el-Balad News reported.

They are part of the ministry's promotional, educational and awareness programs in line with the “Reform Your Concepts” initiative.

The aim of these seminars is to provide a comprehensive perspective on the Prophet's (PBUH) Seerah and moral virtues and the virtues embodied by the Prophet (PBUH) throughout his life.

These seminars focus on the impact of morality in character building and strengthening social bonds with the aim of spreading positive values ​​and correcting wrong ideas and behaviors.

This event is part of the ministry’s scientific seminars, which are being held to enhance the promotional and educational role of mosques and to connect religious sermons with issues that strengthen awareness and values ​​among members of society.

By highlighting the Seerah and moral virtues of the Prophet (PBUH) in his interactions with others, these seminars explain a comprehensive and practical model of his conduct in benevolent behavior, empathy, respect, and social solidarity.

The sessions also emphasize that the Prophetic ethics are not merely theoretical principles, but rather a comprehensive approach to character building and creating a society based on respect, empathy, and cooperation that supports efforts to correct misconceptions and promote positive behaviors.

These seminars are being held in several border provinces of Egypt, including the Red Sea, South Sinai, Wadi al-Jadeed, Matrouh, North Sinai, and Suez.

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